BY RAHILA ABDULLAHI, Kaduna |

The Kaduna police command has arrested four armed robbery suspects as well as armed dealers.

This was made known by the command’s public relation officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, “On 14th October, 2020 at about 1530hrs operatives of the Kaduna Police Command while on routine stop and search at Kwanta Shiru Village along Kaduna-Kachia Road succeeded in arresting one Yakubu Maigida of Chibiya Village, Kachia LGA Kaduna state”.

Also, “On 15th October, 2020, at about 1520hrs, detectives from the Command acted on the information obtained from the suspects above and arrested the second arm dealer one Obadiah Sabo of Zuturum Mago of Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna state”.

The statement also added that upon interrogation, the suspect gave useful information on the source of the fire arm. Subsequently, the operatives acted on the information swung into action and arrested the arm dealer one Saidu Daniel Buzum of Asako Village Kachia.

He also disclosed that recoveries made include, three locally made AK47 rifles, six locally made revolver rifles, two rounds of live AK47 Ammunition, a locally made AK47 rifle which was concealed under the motorcycle of one of the armed dealer.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M Muri, therefore called on people of Kaduna state not to relent in giving prompt and useful information to the Police, stressing that it will aid them in bringing crime to barest minimum in the state. He equally assured the public of absolute confidentiality while acting on the intelligence provided.