Yobe State Police Command has arrested four suspects for armed robbery and culpable homicide.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Damaturu by the police command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, he named the suspects as Umar Shaibu AKA Abba, 21, of Sabon Fegi ward, Tajjuddeen Taufiq, 20, of Abasha ward, Ismail Moh’d, 17, of Abasha ward and Bulama Modu, 17, of Abasha ward, all of Damaturu council.

The suspects were apprehended during a sting operation carried out by detectives of B Divisional Police Headquarters.

Abdulkarim said on 23rd July, 2021 at about 1130hrs, a report was received from one Abubakar Musa an employee of a commercial bank, Damaturu branch that the victim one Hassan Abubakar a co-employee did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts had proved abortive.

Consequently, he said detectives swung into action and stormed the house of the victim.

The police spokesperson said, “His home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood and probably used in the commission of the offence.

“On 24th July, 2021, the principal suspect who happened to be the house help of the victim was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house.

“However, under interrogation, he confessed to the crime stating that on 22nd July, 2021 he and three others attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu.

robbed him and ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled,” he said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the next day, the suspects began to sell the property of the victim until they were nabbed by the police. The case is under investigation for subsequent prosecution.

The commissioner of police, Yahaya S. Abubakar, said he was saddened by the acts of the suspects and condoled with the family of the deceased. He promised justice for the victim.