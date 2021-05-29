Four suspects allegedly connected to the attack on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Imo State Police command in April have been arrested by the police.

Spokesman of the Imo State police command, SP Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The suspects are; Ojukwu Ukonu 47 years old; Smith Amadokwa 45 years old; Ikechukwu Okomah 50 years old; and Ugbor Casmir Nnaemeka 49 years old, all citizens of Imo State.

The arrest was effected on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at about 4:30pm, police said.

One automatic pump action gun, one single barrel gun and 17 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects even as investigation is ongoing.

Elkana said commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, had directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.