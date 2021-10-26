Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested four students of Community High Scool, Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government area of the state for conspiring together with other to unleash mayhem on their tutors last Monday.

The students, whose identities were yet to be unveiled as at press time, allegedly masterminded the attacks in which two of their teachers: Stephen Oyelekan and Kayode Olatunji were brutalized and eventually hospitalized when hoodlums who invaded their school on Monday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the students to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said investigation was still ongoing to be able to ascertain what will be the next step about the students, who are still considered as underaged.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspects organized the brutalization of the two teachers for having the effrontery to punish them for disrupting the peace of the school environment while the duo were teaching in another classes.

“What happened was that the students imported hoodlums into the school premises to beat their teachers who punished them for making noises”.

The two teachers were in another classes teaching, while students in other class were shouting, making noises and distrusting the environment. The teachers however, published the entire class which allegedly infuriated some of them and so, they decided to also punished the teachers”.

The PPRO however, assured that appropriate punishment will be meted out on the affected students as soon as investigation was concluded.

LEADERSHIP recalled that some gun wielding hoodlums, acting on the instructiin of the students, had on Monday, invaded the Community High School where they wreaked havoc and also succeeded at injuring the duo of Oyelekan and Olatunji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed with machetes and axes among other dangerous weapons, the hoodlums stormed the school premises and descended on the teachers where they inflicted varying degrees of injury on them.

Meanwhile, all efforts at getting the state’s Commissioner for Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu to comment on the matter proved abortive as he would not pick his phone calls put across to his line.