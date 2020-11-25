BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of Lagos state Police Command on Wednesday said they have arrested four suspected armed robbers who have been terrorizing members of the public in Lagos and its environs.

The Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Superintendent of Police in a statement made available to journalists said the operatives attached to Alakuko Station, with the help of members of some communities, arrested the suspected armed robbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the suspects who were identified as Suleiman Babajide,26; Mustapha Michael, 25; Daniel Gideon 23 and Lekan Adesina,26 were arrested on November 24, 2020 at about 12am.

“The suspects have been terrorizing and dispossessing residents of AMJE bus stop, Ajegunle, Masalasi and Dalemo communities in Alakuko Area of the State of their belongings.”

He said one locally-made pistol with four life cartridges was recovered from them.

Adejobi added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation, while he charged other police stations and operatives in the command to make Lagos unconducive for criminals and miscreants to operate or hibernate particularly during the ember months.