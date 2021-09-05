Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligent Response Team (IRT) have arrested three members of a kidnap gang that allegedly killed an Abia State-based business man, Jacob Ukwa, in the Agbo Hill area of the state.

The arrested suspects included an ex-official of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Chinedu Agwu AKA General, who was in February 2021 released from prison after serving five years for a criminal offence.

The two other suspects arrested by the IRT operatives are: Nnadozie Monday and Godwin Uche, a welder and the rider of the gang’s operational tricycle.

This is even as the police in Abuja arrested Badawi Abdullahi Ahmed, 38, a notorious car thief who specializes in stealing cars from where they are parked.

The suspect stole one blue Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ 625 DV from where it was parked at Aguiyi Ironsi Street Maitama on Tuesday 24th August, 2021.

FCT police spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndirpaya said upon receipt of the information, Police detectives from Maitama Division swung into action and trailed the suspect to Talata Mafara Zamfara state where he was intercepted and arrested in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, police preliminary investigations revealed that the General’s gang was so feared that some residents of Agbo Hill were afraid to report them to the police.

Their arrest followed a directive from the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba to the Abia State Commissioner of Police and the head of IRT to go after the killers of the businessman.

Police sources said that the arrested suspects confessed to the killing of the Abia business man and also claimed responsibility for a series of other criminal activities in Abia State.

Members of the gang told the police that they killed the business man, after an attempt to kidnap him failed some months ago.

One of the suspects, Nnadozie, while narrating how the business man was killed said “we ride around in a tricycle and look around for flashy cars.”

The suspect also added that “sometime in July, we were on patrol, when we sighted him driving a flashy car and we trailed him.

“He noticed that we were following and he drove quickly to his house. He jumped out of the vehicles with his two phones, when one of us nicknamed UC shot him.”