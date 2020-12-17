By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa police command have arrested four suspected armed robbers through the operatives of the SIB in Adamawa State.

The robbers were alleged to have been involved in cybercrimes, armed robbery and receipt of stolen properties.

A statement by the image maker, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said on the 16th December, 2020, the command received report from Engineer Babangida Yusuf, a resident of Karewa extension, Yola North LGA saying that he was attacked in his house at gunpoint and was robbed of his belongings.

”The suspects, Ibrahim Musa 24-year-old, Abdulrazaq Abubakar, 25-year-old, Ishaya Musa, 32-year-old, Wakil Muhammad, 30-year-old, all residents of Mubi south and Yola North LGAs were apprehended while others are at large.

”Findings so far revealed that the suspects are not only engaging in robbery but also specialise in receiving stolen handsets and changing the IMEI numbers to prevent recovery.

”Investigations further revealed that the gang members were planning to move the stolen items to the neighboring country (Cameroun) for disposal before their arrest,” Nguroje said.

Meanwhile, a philanthropist, Abdullahi Ahmed, has donated three patrol vehicles to the police and one vehicle to the Yola South vigilante operatives.

Commissioner, Olugbenga Adeyanju said the gesture is a right step in the right direction.

He said the move is in line with the federal government’s move to enthrone community policing adding that security is everybody’s business.

Adeyanju urged other well spirited individuals to emulate the philanthropist for the good of the society.

He said the command will write an official letter to Abdu Dollar to appreciate the gesture and also said he will inform higher police authorities of the gesture.

In his response, Abdullahi Ahmed said the gesture is aimed at reducing the social insecurity bedeviling the society.