Kano State Police Command has arrested 42 notorious thugs (Yan Daba) and 21 drug dealers in two months at different locations within the metropolitan local government areas of the state.

The command’s public relations officer DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa disclosed this to journalists in Kano, yesterday.

He said a large quantity of assorted weapons and Illicit drugs recovered from the suspects included tramadol tablets worth N29,940,000.00 and exol tablets valued at N3,250,000.00. DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said with the directive of the acting inspector general of police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, on community based policing, the command conducted a clearance operation led by the commissioner of police, CP Sama’ila Shua’ibu Dikko.