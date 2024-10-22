Advertisement

A 42-year-old teacher, Mr Gbolahan Osinusi has been dragged before a court by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling, and carrying out abortions at different times on a schoolgirl.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed to newsmen that the teacher who was also the guardian of the girl started having carnal knowledge with her right from age 12 years until she turned 17 years old.

Hundeyin noted that a case of defilement and abortion was transferred from the Festac Division of the Nigeria Police to the Gender Unit of Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja on September 30, 2024 at about 3pm.

“The complaint who reported the matter, alleged that one Gbolahan Osinusi ‘m’ aged 42, a teacher at a school in Ketu-Epe, Lagos State and also the guardian to her 12-year-old had been having sexual intercourse with her since the survivor was 12 years old till December 2023 when she was 17 years,” he said.

He, however, added that Osinusi forced the survivor to swear to an oath not to tell anyone with a threat that she would die over non-compliance.

The suspect was further accused of taking the victim to a nurse identified as Mariam Fatolu for abortion drugs to be administered to her whenever she got pregnant.

Hundeyin said Osinusi was on October 16, 2024 arraigned before a court while the said victim was admitted for medical attention at the General Hospital in Ketu-Epe.

The police image maker added that the nurse will also be charged in court as soon as possible.