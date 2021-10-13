Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested Abubakar Usman and Salisu Abdullahi for the abduction of a Catholic priest in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.

This is even as the police also arrested three suspects in Abuja in connection with the death of popular Nigerian Chef, Mr Vincent Eluagu Chukwuemeka popularly known as Chef Emeka.

The suspects are Kingsley Obinna, 24 years, Musa Tanimu, 25 years and Mohammed Sha’aba 26 years.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, who confirmed the arrests, said Usman, 21 and Abdullahi, 28 years old, were arrested by the Police team following intense intelligence-led operations to unravel, arrest and bring to book, the criminal gang responsible for a series of related high-profile kidnap operations in Kaduna State.

He said investigations by the Police team revealed how the arrested principal suspects masterminded and led other gang members to carry out the dastardly act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said one GPMG and three AK47 rifles were recovered from the suspects while effort is still ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Chef Emeka was murdered in August 2021 in his house, which prompted police investigation.