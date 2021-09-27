The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives arrested five suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Sunday.

The command also said that another suspect was killed in a botched kidnap attempt in Zaria on Monday.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige made the development known in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the command on Sept. 26, at about 0300hrs acted on credible intelligence to the fact that an 18 seater bus was conveying suspected rustled cows heading to yet to be identified destination along Barde–Keffi Road.

“Based on the information, operatives of the command attached to Kafanchan Division swung into action and intercepted the said vehicle and arrested the five suspects.

“Among the suspects arrested is a notorious kidnapper, who has been on the command’s wanted list and the 13 rustled cows was recovered from him,” he said.

Jalige said that in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime while the owner of the cows was identified from Uddah Village and the cattles were handed over to him.

The PPRO also disclosed that the officers foiled a kidnap attempt by one of the bandits.

“On Sept. 27, at 0030hrs the command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer, Zaria City that some bandits in large number invaded the residence of one person at Nagoyi Quarters, Zaria in their desperate attempt to kidnap the occupant of the house.

“On getting the information, a team of police men alongside members of vigilante services led by the DPO rushed to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“As a result, one bandit was neutralised while others took to their heels with bullet wounds abandoning their mission,” he said.

He said that the corpse of the bandit has been deposited at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Teaching Hospital, Shika.

Jalige urged the public to report any person with suspected bullet injury to the nearest police formation for prompt action. (NAN).