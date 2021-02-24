The Police Command in Kaduna State says it has arrested five suspected kidnappers in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issue on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on Dec. 30, 2020, the command received a complaint from a resident of Panbeguwa village, claiming that on Dec. 9, his elder brother, of the same address, travelled to Delta and had never returned since then.

He said that all efforts to reach him through his mobile phone number proved abortive.

Jalige added that the complainant further stated that on Dec. 12, 2020, he received a phone call, via an anonymous number, informing him that his brother was in the custody of the caller and was demanding for the sum of N4 million as ransom for his release.

“It is, however, disheartening that the said amount was paid but the abductors failed to release the victim. Rather, they demanded for an additional N1 million which the family obliged but yet, could not secure the freedom of the victim,” he said.

Jalige said that upon receipt of the complaint, the command immediately swung into action, using the available intelligence and technical support, and succeeded in arresting one suspect in Wase Local Government area of Plateau, in connection with the incident.

“Upon interrogation, he mentioned his accomplices and equally confirmed that they have since killed the victim.

“In a bid to ensure that justice is served, as it has always been, the investigation was further expanded, using the available information from the first suspect in custody.

“This equally yielded result, thus leading to the arrest of the other four suspects in Delta, Niger and Kano states,” the police spokesman said.

He noted that the suspects had confessed to being involved in the kidnap and killing of the victim as well as other kidnapping incidences prior to the present one.

Jalige said that investigation had commenced, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

He also said that concerted efforts were being made to apprehend the four remaining suspects currently on the run.

Jalige called on all residents of the state to promptly report any suspicious disappearance of their loved ones and wards to the nearest police station for immediate action. (NAN)