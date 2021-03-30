By Ejike Ejike |

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested five suspected kidnappers who have been terrorising residents of Kuje, Abuja.

Confirming the arrest, the Police PRO in Abuja, ASP Yusuf Mariam said operatives from the FCT command arrested the five suspects at Kuje and Daki-biu for being linked to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi village.

The suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligent operations between March 26 through 28, 2021 by operatives from Dawaki division and the command’s anti-kidnapping squad.

She further listed the suspects as Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Micheal Paul and Salisu Abdullahi all males.

Yusuf said the suspects confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating along Kiyi village.

Exhibits recovered are two AK 47 rifles, one Bajaj motorcycle and 30 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

The Police PRO also said efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the syndicate and all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The command urged residents to remain calm while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of every form of criminality and protect the lives and property of residents.