Kaduna police command has recovered an AK47 rifle loaded with 29 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition and a 9 x 18mm Makarov pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm live ammunitions from some villagers even as it forestalled a seeming intra-community hostility from evolving.

This was disclosed by the via a statement by the command’s public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, that said the event took place on July 24 after Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Kubacha acting on information he received stormed the Kenyi village in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State village and apprehended the suspects while threatening a fellow villager over a piece of land.

According to Jalige the DPO immediately mobilized to the site and swiftly averted what would have been a tragedy and arrested five suspects who were later identified in the course of investigation as “Ishaya Daniel, Sunday Musa, Douglas Inuwa, Kefas Inuwa and Ezra Inuwa all of Kenyi village and recovered from them an AK47 rifle loaded with 29 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunitions and a 9 x 18mm Makarov pistol loaded with seven rounds of 9mm live ammunition.”

Meanwhile, he said investigation into the incident was ongoing to unravel the source of the firearms and a possible arrest of more suspects in order to dispossess them of their illegal weapons, if any.

Towards this end, he said the commissioner of police Kaduna Command, Umar Muri, called on all communities to always embrace dialogue as an alternative dispute resolution rather than taking up arms against each other that would result in unintended but disastrous consequences.

The commissioner he said has also pledged to dispassionately investigate the incident and prosecute all those found culpable to serve as a deterrence to would-be others.