Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested six suspected drug dealers for dealing in illicit drug in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja.

The suspects namely Suleiman Abdulrahman Bello, 27 year-old; Jonathan Joseph, 35 year-old; Suleiman Shamsudeen 22 year-old; Emeka Offor 29 year-old; Tanko Abdullahi, 20 years old, and Luka Ishiaku, 25 year-old, were arrested in a chain of a tactical sweep operations by the FCT Police Command’s anti-narcotic unit at different blackspots within the territory following the heels of actionable intelligence.

The police spokesperson, FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “upon the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Laud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup. When interviewed, the suspects stated that they have been in the peddling business for quite a while.

“The investigation has been intensified to unravel other groundbreaking revelations that could lead to more arrests, while the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).”

The police also said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, while frowning at the rate of moral decadence In the society, noted that crime variants are degenerates of or catalyzed by drug/substance abuse and poor upbringing.

He, therefore, called on all at the apex of religious and societal spheres of influence to maximise their platforms to preach against drug/substance abuse and other deviant behaviours.

The command also urged the people of the FCT not to relent in cooperating with the Police, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,