Kaduna State police command has arrested six suspects for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and theft of a tanker loaded with 40,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammed Jalige, in a statement he released yesterday, said on the 19th April, 2022, at about 10am, the Kaduna Police Command received a complaint through the Area Commander Jere Area Office to the fact that a complainant one Bakura Bukar of Mararaban Jos, Kaduna on the 16th April, 2022 entrusted his truck with Reg. No BAM 02 XA loaded with 40,000 litres of PMS valued at six million two hundred and eight thousand naira (N6, 208,000.00) to his driver for onward delivery from Lagos to Kaduna.

“On the 18th April, 2022, at about 2300hrs at Issah U-turn along Abuja-Kaduna Road, the driver had a flat tyre and had to pull off the road in order to replace the deflated tyre. Three unknown persons came in a sedan car and attacked him and his motor boy. They took and tied them in a nearby bush.

“The victims later struggled and freed themselves and returned to the road and discovered that the truck load of PMS had been driven to an unknown destination, hence the report.”

The police spokesperson said with the strength of the report, the commissioner of police Kaduna command ordered for a full-scale investigation into the matter as detectives were immediately detailed and swung into action with a view to apprehending the culprits.

He said the team acted on intelligence and succeeded in arresting three suspects namely; Habibu Mohammed, Halilu Mohammed and Isa Mohammed in connection with the offences while further investigation revealed that two filling stations were used in disposing off the stolen products.

He said the operators of the said filling stations who are strong collaborators of the crime were equally apprehended namely; Isa Yusuf, Sutajo Lawal and Stephen Habila.

“The operatives pushed the process of investigation further and also recovered the operational vehicle of the criminals, one (1) Jack knife and the stolen fuel truck as well as the PMS product,” he said.

Meanwhile, the suspects have confessed to having been a syndicate who are notorious for such acts and are currently assisting the investigation.

The command spokesperson said deliberate effort is geared towards apprehending all the remaining syndicate members as well as their collaborators if any in order to prevent future occurrence.

He said the commissioner of police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, had called on the Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Association (PTD) to take advantage of the command’s designated emergency contacts to report any breakdown of a tanker along the road so that a nearby police formation will be contacted for security coverage through the period of repair.