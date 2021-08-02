The Imo State Police Command said six suspects have been arrested for various crimes such as kidnapping and armed robbery.

In a press release made available to LEADERSHIP, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO),

Michael Abattam, it said the exploit was made possible by the Command’s Tactical Team.

According to the statement, at about 1830 hours, the command’s tactical team attached to the Divisional Police Station Ohaji Egbema, acting on a tip-off, arrested one Obieze Chima aged 34 years of Umuoboke Obile in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, a notorious armed robber and kidnapper whose syndicate has been terrorising the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO stated that after a serious gun battle, the suspect sustained bullet injury on his leg.

On interrogation, he confessed being a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and has featured prominently in most of the armed robberies and kidnappings in the state with his gang leader, popularly known as Emperor.

“The suspect was later transferred to the State command’s Anti-kidnapping unit, on 27/7/2021 at about 0830 hours, for detailed investigation. On interrogation, he made useful statements and led the command’s team to Egbema in Ohaji LGA of Imo State, where the following suspects were arrested Darlington Nwokeocha “M” age 20 years , Chinedu Dike ” M ” age 25 years , Odinaka Kentus “M” age 32 years all natives of Nmahu Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, Longinus Nwaugo “M” age 32 years and Dandy Nwanuka “M” age 30 years both of Okwuizi in Rivers State. Recovered from them are twenty (20) rounds of AK 47 Rifle live Ammunition and five (5)rounds of live cartridges.

“On their way back to the station, two of the suspects, Darlington Nwokeocha and Chinedu Dike attempted escaping but were shot on the leg, thus were demoblised and rearrested. On interrogation, both suspects confessed membership of the the dreaded secret cult group named ASHLAND confraternity and volunteered information that led to the arrest, on 28/7/2021 at about 2200 hours, of the following additional suspects, Ozilam Chinagorom “M” age 30 years, God’swill Jonathan “M” age 26 years, Elumezie Tochukwu “M” age 24 years, Emedo Confidence “M” age 35 years , Ebuke Joshua “M” age 36 years all of Umugama Assa in Ohaji Egbema LGA of imo state and Amadi Destiny “M” age 36 years of Umuobi Assa in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State,” Abattam said.

He highlighted that while proceeding to the station, three of the suspects attempted escaping but were demobilised and rearrested.

CSP Abattam stated that they are currently receiving medical attention at the Nigeria Police Clinic Owerri.

He added that investigation was ongoing and efforts were on to recover their Ak 47 rifles from where they confirmed to have concealed them.

The Police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the officers and men of the Command for their proactiveness in nipping violent crimes in the bud.

The CP also commeded the residents and citizens of the state for their supports and further urged them to provide the Police with credible information that will assist in the interception of criminal elements in the State.