By Bernard Tolani Dada |

The police, in Akwa Ibom, have arrested four suspects, including a middle aged woman, Christiana Wilson, for the murder of a 19-year-old boy, Edidiong Wilson, in Eket Local Council of the state.

They also arrested three other persons for the attempted murder of a middle aged woman after abducting her two children for sale.

State police commissioner, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, told newsmen in Uyo, yesterday, that the deceased was also beheaded by the suspects, one week after he was killed for haunting them.

The middle aged woman in the murder case is said to be the step mother of the deceased, while she was said to have given the other suspects N1,500 to entertain themselves after the act.

“Investigations revealed that the principal suspect, Christiana, conspired with four others, abducted her step son and took him to a nearby bush at Ikot Usekong where the victim was beaten to death.

“The suspects buried the deceased in the said bush and later went back to exhume the decomposed body, cut off the head and buried it separately on 30th December, 2020 at about 7pm on the grounds that his ghost was disturbing them. They thereafter, fled to Ondo State.

Amiengheme said, “Christiana mentioned in her statement that sometime in September, 2020, she gave the deceased N100,000 being part of the proceeds from the sale of the late husband’s vehicle to keep for her, but when she demanded for the money from the deceased, he told her that he saved the money in a micro finance bank in Eket and never returned same.

“This prompted her to contact her son in law, one Saviour Peter, who came with other suspects to abduct the victim. All the suspects have confessed to the crime and will be charged to court.”