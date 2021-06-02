The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a total of 81 suspects for various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and other heinous crimes.

The suspects were paraded by the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, in Abuja.

The police also recovered 45 assorted firearms, which included 17 AK47 raffles, 20 locally made AK47 raffles, one General Purpose Machine Gun, (GPMG) among other dangerous weapons.

Also, 9,899 AK47 live ammunitions, 80 pieces of illegally produced number plates and two Toyota cars were recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects, who is also a leader of transnational kidnap gang operating on the borders of Sokoto and Niger Republic, Abdullahi Dalhatu, admitted to have carried out several kidnap operations in Niger Republic and Nigeria.

He said his gang were arrested when they kidnapped an aide of a Kano State lawmaker, late Abah Abe and killed him after his people failed to pay N50 million ransom.

He also explained that it was the former girlfriend of the late Abe that brought the idea of kidnapping him for ransom.

The police also paraded Sylvester Agbole, who collaborated with another suspect, Samuel Emmanuel, to kill one Engr. Godwin Christopher.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect, Agbole said Engr. Christopher borrowed him N500,000 for his wedding and this led to the murder of lender.

He said that when he discovered that Christopher had money, he sent Emmanuel and others to rob him and in the process, Christopher was killed.

Though he denied ordering the death of Christopher, Agbole admitted that he had not paid the deceased the N500,000 he borrowed before sending the robbers to rob the deceased.