Commissioner of police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu on Thursday said over 889 persons have been arrested for armed robbery and cultism between January and August, 2021.

Odumosu disclosed this when he hosted the assistant inspector-general (AIG) Zone 2, AIG Johnson Kokumo, who was on a familiarisation visit to the Lagos State police command.

He said 490 suspected armed robbers and 297 suspected cultists were arrested at different parts of the state during the period, stressing that no personnel of the command was killed within the same time.

Odumosu said 173 assorted arms, 239 ammunition of various calibres were also recovered from the suspects.

He said 42 cars stolen by criminals were recovered within a few days of theft and were subsequently handed over to their owners.

The police boss said the command was embarking on the construction of 50-bed space to house some junior officers of the command, stressing that they got resources from law-abiding and willing individuals, associations and stakeholders for the project.

In his response, the AIG Johnson Kokumo commended the Commissioner of Police, officers and men of the command for reducing crimes in the state, urging them to do more.