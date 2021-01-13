By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

The Police Command in Kano has arrested one Abdulsalam Isah of Gwagwarwa quarters for stealing a mobile phone worth N180,000 which he used to steal N330,000 from the phone owner’s bank account.

The police arrested six other suspects in connection with the stealing of the Mobile phone all of whom have pleaded guilty.

The information is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna on Tuesday revealing the Command’s dairy in the last quarter.

“On 03/10/2020, at about 1700hrs, one Abdulsalam Isah ‘m’ of Gwagwarwa Quarters, Kano, reported that an unknown person stole his Samsung Galaxy T5 pro Handset valued One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (N180,000.00) and on the 05/10/2020, the suspect used the SIM card of the stolen Handset and withdrew money from his account, the sum of Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (N330,000.00).