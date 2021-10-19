An official of a micro finance bank in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Olagoke Dare, who allegedly connived with another man to allegedly defraud one of his company’s customers of the sum of N3 million was among the 20 suspected criminals paraded by the police on Monday at the command headquarters in Eleweran.

Dare alongside his accomplice, Idowu Tunde, allegedly connived together to dispossess one Mrs Mary Agbejo of the money with a toy gun while leaving the premises of a commercial bank from where they had gone to withdraw the money.

Parading the suspect, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole said arrest of the suspects, which included five kidnappers, were part of the resolutions of the command under his watch to make the state one of the safest in Nigeria.

Bankole, who disclosed that the command has activated all its tactical squads and area commands.

, “To go all out and make the state unconducive for criminals and their sponsors”, further stated that the parade was an evidence to the command’s resolution, which he said is already yielding positive results.

Commenting on the arrest of the bank official, Bankole said investigations so far revealed that Dare set his bank’s customer up with his accomplice, Tunde, who used a toy gun ” to instill fear in her mind and further drove her to a point within the Abeokuta metropolis where she was to be dispossessed of the sum of N3 million.