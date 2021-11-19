Operatives of Ondo State police command have arrested a clergyman, Festus James, for allegedly raping an eight-month pregnant woman in Agbabu village, in Odigbo local government of Ondo State.

Parading the suspect, the police public relations officer, Funmi Odunlami, said the suspect who came from Ibadan on a three-day revival allegedly raped the woman under the guise of performing deliverance on her.

The PPRO said, “On the 13th November, 2021, one Festus James ‘m’ from Ibadan in Oyo State went to Agbabu village via Ore, claimed to be a prophet and that the holy spirit directed him to have a three-day Holy Ghost Revival in a church in the village.

“The next day, the prophet claimed to have seen a vision concerning a 22 years old lady who was eight months pregnant and told her to wait behind. After the programme she took the pregnant lady into one of the rooms in the mission house under the guise of delivering her from an evil spirit and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect confessed to the commissioner of the crime.”

Speaking with newsmen, the revivalist said though he had sex with the woman, he did not rape her.

He said he did not know what came over him when he was carrying out the nefarious act.