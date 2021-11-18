Niger State Police command has arrested five suspects for allegedly vandalizing two electric transformers and carting away some of the cables at Lapai-Gwari area along Building Materials Market Road, Minna.

Similarly, police operatives attached to Maitumbi Division in Minna have arrested a fake soldier Emmanuel Dominic of Tunga area, Minna as he dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage and went to the police station to secure the release of his friend.

The police public relations officer of the state command Wasiu Abiodun (DSP) said those arrested were; Hussaini Adamu , Mustapha Umar , Mande Magaji, Suleiman Zubairu and Salisu Usman, the alleged receiver of the stolen cables at Kasuwan-Gwari, Minna.

Abiodun said, “Police patrol team during routine patrol of the area arrested the suspects who were discovered in the course of investigation conspired among themselves to vandalize two electric transformers in the area and carted away some of the electric cables.

“During interrogation, four suspects arrested at the scene confessed to the crime and led the police to Salisu Usman at Kasuwan-Gwari, Minna who bought the cables from the suspects. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: three insulators and a vandalised electric transformer. Case under investigation,” he added.

Also, the PPRO said the police operatives attached to Maitumbi Division arrested a fake soldier Emmanuel Dominic of Tunga area, Minna as he dressed in Nigerian Army camouflage, to the Police Division and paraded himself as a soldier of Nigerian Army with service no. 05313 attached to TRADOC, Minna to secure the release of his friend in police custody.

He said, “During interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be a fake soldier and subsequently arrested, while he later confessed that he had been a barrack boy of Army Barrack Minna. He also claimed that the uniform in his possession belongs to his late father whom he said was a soldier”.

According to the police spokesman, the commissioner of police, Niger State Command Monday Bala Kurya, has always emphasized that the state will be too hot for criminals to operate and therefore urged members of the public to continue to support the police and other security agencies with relevant information to secure the state.