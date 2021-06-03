The Police in Yobe State has arrested a 25-year-old farmer, Mohammad Mohammad, over alleged poisoning of nine wells in Kasesa village near Damaturu, the state capital.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu shortly after the effecting the suspect’s arrest, Police PRO, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated that on May 25, 2021, Mohammed poured an insecticide into nine wells, which were sources of water to residents and herders in the area.

According to him, “When we collected the well water as a sample and conducted laboratory analysis, we discovered that they were contaminated with fecal Coliforms, which can cause cholera, typhoid and other water-borne diseases,” the PPRO said.

He added that the suspect onfessed to committing the offence, but said that his intention was to prevent herders from invading his farm.

“I will like to use this medium to tell you that, we identified and arrested the suspect today (Thursday). He will be charged to court soon,” Abdulkarim said.

The PPRO, therefore, advised farmers and herders to avoid acts capable of inciting violence, adding the State Police Command was also making efforts to arrest herdsmen and charge them for alleged criminal trespassing.