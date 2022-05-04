Police in Kano State have arrested a 30-year-old widow, Jamila Abdullahi, for alleged involvement in the sale of locally made hard drug popularly known as “rubber solution” and other intoxicants at Kwanar Ungoggo in Ungoggo local government area of the state.

The suspect was intercepted and found with 35 tubes of the substance in a container she used in selling them to her prospective buyers.

Jamila, was arrested on Saturday at about 10am by a team of Operation Puff Adder led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ungogo Division, Murtala Mohammed Fagam, while on surveillance patrol along Kwanar Ungogo area.

Confirming this, the command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command had received credible information that the widow was a major dealer in Rubber Solution in Ungogo Local Government Area and its environs.

Kiyawa said before her arrest, the command had received a report on March 30 of Jamila’s engagement in buying and selling of illicit drugs.

This reportedly prompted the state commissioner of police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, to direct Ungogo DPO to invite the woman and community policing stakeholders of the area.

In her response to the invitation, she signed an undertaking in the presence of her relatives and their ward head, with the promise not to be involved in such an act again.

“During investigation, Jamila confessed that she is a widow, and she has been in the business of buying and selling Rubber Solution for over two years,” the PPRO stated.

The widow added that after she was first invited, she stopped the sale but later continued.

She allegedly confessed that she used to buy the intoxicants from a man who escaped from Nigeria when he learnt of her arrest.

Kiyawa said that the state police boss had directed a discreet investigation at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, after which the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution.

The commissioner of Police, in his comment, reiterated his determination not to allow criminals have a hiding place in the state.

“They are advised to either repent or leave the state completely,” Dikko said, while he urged residents to continue to pray for the state and the nation, and always report incidences of criminality to the nearest police station.