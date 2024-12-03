Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have reportedly arrested human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, over alleged defamation of the Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu.

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore who announced the arrest in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, revealed that Elumelu filed a petition accusing Farotimi of defamation.

“I just learned that Dele Farotimi was arrested by the Nigerian Police over a petition by Tony Elumelu of UBA Group alleging Dele defamed him,” he said.

Sowore called for Farotimi’s immediate release, stressing that the police should not be used to settle personal disputes.

“It is pertinent that the Nigerian police are notified that the institution cannot continue to be used to settle personal scores, and we, the citizens of Nigeria, would no longer tolerate such a situation.

“Therefore, the police at Zone 2 in Lagos are advised to release Barrister Dele Farotimi immediately.”

Farotimi’s arrest followed ongoing tensions, with the lawyer previously raising concerns over alleged threats to his life by prominent figures in the country.

In a statement titled: “They Want to Silence Me”, Farotimi revealed that he received an invitation to report to Zone 2 Command on November 13, 2024.

He said he complied with the directive and was presented with the petition accusing him of making defamatory statements against Elumelu.

“Despite finding the petition baseless, I addressed its content,” Farotimi said.