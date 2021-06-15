Operatives of Lagos State Police Command has arrested a forty-five year old man, Kayode Adeyanju, of Redeemed Church, Tinubu Estate, for allegedly defiling his daughter in Lagos

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that, the police operatives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, on June 7, 2021 at about 1pm, arrested the suspect one Kayode Adeyanju, 45, of Redeemed Church, Tinubu Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, for defiling his biological daughter of 14 year old.

The survivor personally reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on June, 2021, after her horrible ordeal in the hands of her father and the Police operatives arrested the suspect.

The police said they have commenced investigation into the matter, assuring that the man would be prosecuted after the investigation is concluded.

The police command enjoined the residents to report such cases of child abuse to the police to protect the under aged children.