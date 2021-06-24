A 25-year-old man, Christian Edem Eyo, who lives in Inyang Street, Calabar metropolis yesterday chopped off the head of his 65-year-old aunty of the same compound for undisclosed reasons.

One of the deceased neighbours who simply identified herself as Sandra told LEADERSHIP correspondent that the unfortunate incident occurred yesterday morning when the victim went out to ease herself.

Sandra said, “If not for worshippers in the next compound that had night vigil who noticed how the killer was trying to bury the deceased in a shallow grave, to bury the deceased headless body, the killer could have gotten away with the crime.”

Sandra maintained that the killer took the head of the deceased and hid it in one of the corners in his room with the hope that no one would see him.

To his greatest chagrin, the worshippers raised the alarm and the local vigilantes who were about to close for the day because it was already dawn swung into action and put a call to the police and other security operatives who took over the situation and got hold of the killer.

“Immediately he saw the arrival of policemen, the suspect picked offence and challenged the policemen and machete one policeman during the struggle with security operatives until he was subsequently overpowered by the police and whisked away”, Sandra stated. In his reaction, the suspected killer confessed to the crime.

The Cross River State commissioner of police, Mr Sikiru Akande, who confirmed the incident said in line with the directives of his boss the inspector general of police (IGP) he is very determined to smoke out all the criminals.