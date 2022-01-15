Police Operatives in Bauchi have arrested one Ali Lawan in Kirfi local government area of the state for allegedly raping his three year-old daughter on January 9, 2022.

The incident, according to the press release issued by Bauchi State Police Command public relations officer, SP Ahmad Mohammed Wakil, on Saturday, he said the suspect’s wife, Maryam Abdullahi, reported to the Kirfi Divisional Police Headquarters on the same day.

The PPRO explained that the victim was rushed to the General Hospital Kirfi for immediate medical attention where doctors certified her to have been raped.

He said the suspect was thereafter arrested while investigation was ongoing after which he would be charged to court.

