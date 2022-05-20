Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 36 years old man identified as Kingsley Essien for trafficking his wife to Bamako in Mali Republic for prostitution at the sum of N1. 4 Million.

The Calabar-born Nigerian also allegedly sold the two years old son of his wife for the sum of N600,000 while the wife was far away in Bamako for the promised job that never materialized.

The police command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said Kingsley was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Agbara Divisional Headquarters of the police by his wife, Bright, who brought the report to the notice of the security agencies after escaping from where she was sold to.

According to Oyeyemi, Bright told the police that her husband sometime in October, 2021, informed her that he had secured a job for her in Bamako Mali “and that he had assisted many people to that country for greener pastures before.

“She explained further that being her husband, she didn’t suspect any foul play until she got to Mali only to discover that she had been sold to a human trafficking cartel headed by a woman at the rate of N1.4 million.

“But while in Mali, she was forced into prostitution, before she later found her way to the Nigerian Embassy in Bamako, where she was assisted back to Nigeria.

“On getting to Nigeria, she discovered that her two years old son in care of her husband was nowhere to be found,” Oyeyemi said.

He said it took the intervention of the police detectives, under the divisional command of Abiodun Salau before Kingsley could eventually be arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime: he confessed further that he sold the two years old son to somebody at the rate of N600,000”.

Oyeyemi however, explained that the command’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered that the buyer of the son must be traced and arrested in order to recover the stolen child.