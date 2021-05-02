ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA |

Police in Katsina State have arrested a man said to be an ex-convict with stolen 273 mobile phones valued at N15 million in Daura local government area of the state.

The state police spokesman, Gambo Isah, said in a statement that Ibrahim Lawal, alias ‘Abba Kala’, was arrested after a tip-off.

He said: “Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he trespassed into the house of one Kamalu Ibrahim of Shagari Low Cost, Daura, broke into his vehicle with registration number JW 01 DRA and stole 273 handsets valued at N15m.

“In the course of our investigation, all the handsets were recovered during a police search. The suspect confessed committing the offence.”

He added that the area commander of Dutsinma also led a team of policemen and vigilante group to Aidun Dudu, Danmusa LGA, a cattle route leading to Rugu forest and blocked some suspected bandits who were escaping from the ongoing military onslaught with rustled cows. They engaged them in a fierce gun duel, causing the bandits to abandon the animals and flee.