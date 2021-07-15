Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosun, on Wednesday revealed that more suspects have been arrested in connection of the murder of the chief executive officer(CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga in Lagos State.

Odumosu who disclosed this at a news conference and parade of 1,320 hoodlums and miscreants at the Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos, did not revealed the identity and number of the other suspects apart from Chidinma Ojukwu who is the prime suspect in the murder case.

Odumosu said the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations that the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.

“The fact that we allowed journalists to interview her did not in any way jeopardize our Investigations. These are part of the things that will be out in evidence when we are trying her.

“Whoever that is insinuating that we want to sweep the case under the carpet, maybe he or she does not know the workings of the police.

“The viral video has nothing to do with our Investigations at all .

It is not to give her any soft landing .There is no any soft landing for anybody ,who has committed offence outside what the law says .”

ADVERTISEMENT

Odumosu explained that the one thousand three hundred and twenty suspects were arrested from various parts of the state.

The Police boss who paraded the suspected cultists, armed robbery, rapes among others crimes said the action was in furtherance of its spirited efforts to protect effective community policing ideas in the state.