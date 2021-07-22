Delta State Police Command has apprehended two persons who specialised in snatching motorcycles from their owners.

They are 21-year-old Boytie Samuel and 47-year-old Vero Amughoro, who were apprehended at Koko Junction after the divisional police officer, Oghara Division, CSP Jimoh Hassan, detailed patrol team from the division to embark on ‘Aberdeen’ system of patrol around Oghara and environs, to checkmate the activities of criminals as well as to prevent crimes in the area.

According to the acting police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the police team while at Koko Junction at about 15:30hours on Saturday July 17, intercepted Boytie Samuel, who, “looked very suspicious and was taken to the station for interrogation.”

Boytie Samuel allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation and mentioned other accomplices.

“He (Boytie Samnuel) later led police operatives to Koko Junction, where two unregistered motorcycles, one big Elema Generator, Nissan Primera with Reg. No. BEN 564 LT, all suspected stolen, were recovered and another suspect, one Vero Amughoro ‘female’ 47yrs of Koko Junction was also arrested”, he said.

Meanwhile, a yet to be identified vulcaniser has lost his life while pumping a trailer tyre in his workshop in Warri, Delta State.

The incident happened opposite Wellington Hotel, just before PTI junction, along NPA expressway in Warri.

Neighbours who witnessed the ugly incident described the situation as sad and described the deceased as easy going, humble, respectful and wondered why such could happen to such an experienced vulcaniser.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the vulcaniser was pumping a trailer tyre when an iron from the rim of the tyre pulled off and hit him on the head which immediately killed him.

Eyewitness stated that it was due to the high pressure from the tyre while pumping it that caused the iron to pull off from the rim of the tyre and killed him.