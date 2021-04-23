ADVERTISEMENT

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA |

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, 48, also known as Baba Ijesa for allegedly defiling a minor in Lagos.

The police command spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejpbi, a chief superintendent police, in a statement made available to journalists, said the case of defilement was reported on April 19, 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos for proper investigation.

The police said preliminary findings revealed the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old.

Meanwhile, the suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The commissioner of police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.