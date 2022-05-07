The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested Corporal Matthew Isaac, attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command, for making a video in which he was promoting cultism.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, who condemned the unruly conduct of the Police officer caught in the viral video singing, dancing, and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular confraternity (cult), said the act is clearly calculated to portray the NPF negatively.

He said it was a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.

His actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP also directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary actions.

VIDEO: https://fb.watch/cSl-MMeVKV/

The IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned.