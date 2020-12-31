BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna have arrested some youths who were behind the aborted maiden edition of a Kaduna sex party.

The arrested youths had advertised the aborted sex party on social media platforms and it was expected to take place December 27, 2020 in an undisclosed location in the state capital.

The invitation detailed that participants, male and female, are expected to be naked as no clothes will be allowed at the venue.

Also, the party which was slated to start at 8 pm was to last till daybreak to allow for participants who are interested in having sex during the party to do so.

The invitation card stated that interested participants would have to pay N2,000 naira (for the popular side) and N3,000 naira or N5,000 naira (for VIP) accordingly to gain entrance and must go along with

condoms while STDs check was to be conducted before entrance.

Piqued by the development, the state government directed the police to find out the venue and arrest those behind it.

Speaking, Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Abdullah Yunus said the police have responded and made some arrests.

He said this was made possible through the advertisement sent on social media platforms.

According to him: “when we got to know of this development, the government was disturbed. The governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, informed the police.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson, ASP, Muhammad Jalige confirmed the development saying that the police were able to trace the venue and made some arrests.

“We are investigating those behind the sex party and will soon give details of our findings,” he said.