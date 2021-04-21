By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has rescued a 15-year-old girl, Aisha Jibrin, who was locked up in a room by her biological parents for 10 years without proper care.

Acting on a tip off, operatives of the command went to Darerawa Quarters in Fagge local government area of the state where they rescued the victim.

The police officers personnel apprehended the girl’s mother, whose name was simply given as Rabi Mohammed Jibril, while her husband, Mohammed Jibril, was said to have escaped before the olicemen could arrived in the house.

Confirming the development, the police public relations officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the state commissioner of police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, had instructed a medical team and other operatives to proceed to the victim’s residence at Fagge quarters and do everything possible to rescue her as well as arrest her parents who allegedly violated her rights to freedom of movement.

He said the security personnel were deployed to fish out the father who is now at large.

A statement by the police noted: “On the 19/04/2021 at about 11:00 a.m., information was received indicating that one Aisha Jibrin, 15 years old, of Darerawa Quarters in Fagge Local Government Area of the State.

“Aisha was locked up for 10 years in a room by her biological parents inside their house without proper feeding and good healthcare.”