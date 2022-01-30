Police in Yobe State said they arrested three suspects including a soldier for house breaking and armed robbery in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital at the weekend.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu yesterday.

According to the statement the suspects include Hassan Abdulhafiz aged 22 years, attached to the Nigerian Army Sector 2 Headquarters, Operation Hadin Kai; Mustapha Abubakar, aged 19 years, of Nayi-Nawa ward and Samaila Salmanu, aged 25, of Sabon-Pegi ward all in Damaturu.

He said the suspects invaded the residence of one Hajiya Aisha Usman of Sabon-Pegi-ward with deadly weapons including an AK-47 rifle and succeeded in inflicting serious injuries on the victim and her son, Ahmed Umar, aged 17 after tying them up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The culprits carted away at gunpoint, N250,000 cash, a Peugeot 307 car with registration number NSR 672 DD and a handset.

Dungus said two of the suspects were arrested in Damaturu and the third in Darazo, Bauchi State while in possession of the car.

ADVERTISEMENT