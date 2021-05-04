BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Men of the Oyo State Police Command Monitoring Unit, on Sunday recovered an AK-47 rifle from a suspected gunrunner who was reported to have evaded arrest.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Adewale Osifeso who disclosed this to journalists said the operatives, led by the Commander, CSP Olusola Aremu, intercepted the rifle while they were on stop-and-search duty at Bakatari, a community between the boundaries of Oyo and Ogun States.

The gunrunner fled with his Bajaj motorcycle when he spotted the tactical security team from a distance while they were on routine checks.

The men were said to have responded by swiftly going after the suspect into the pathway leading to a nearby forest.

A sack reportedly fell from the back of the suspect’s motorcycle.

“A cursory look into the content of the sack revealed it was an AK-47 rifle with breech number 353913.

“Comprehensive investigations are ongoing, not only to apprehend the suspect but to crackdown his criminal network and supply chain.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Ngozi Onadeko, enjoins the good people of the state to partner with the police in terms of sharing credible and timely information, valuable in curbing criminality and birthing a peaceful Oyo State of our collective dreams,” Osifeso said.