The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old woman, Peace Mathias, for allegedly selling her four year old sister to a notorious human trafficker, one Ebubechukwu Opara, in Abakaliki.

Leadership Sunday gathered that the four year old girl was sold to Mrs. Opara at the cost of N150,000.

The commissioner of police, Aliyu Garba, disclosed this while reuniting the child with her parents at the command headquarters in Abakaliki.

According to the commissioner, Peace Mathias who hails from Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State is the first child of her parents while the buyer of the girl, Ebubechukwu Opara, claimed that she was a mother of three girls from Onitcha LGA and needed to adopt a son.

It was gathered that both were arrested at a popular mass transit park along Afikpo road in Abakaliki, following a disagreement between them.

CP Aliyu Garba said they were exposed when Peace showed up with a baby girl to the disappointment of the trafficker who was expecting a baby boy.

In an interview with journalists, Peace denied selling her sister and claimed that she simply wanted to set the trafficker up.

Reacting to the claim by Peace, Ebubechukwu Opara alleged that she discussed about adopting a male child with Peace not knowing that she went and brought her baby sister.

Peace’s parents, Mr and Mrs Mathias Nweke, who were at the police command to take their baby back home, commended police for their efforts and called for the prosecution of their daughter.

CP Garba further revealed that 28 under aged children trafficked in and out of Ebonyi State had been rescued by men of the command.

He stated that out of the number, 26 had been reunited with their family members while two whose names were given as Chidera Dimkpa and Samaila Voto were still in police custody as their parents could not be traced.