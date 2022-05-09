The police in Enugu have arrested one Juliet Donatus, 35, for stealing an eight-year old boy.

She was arrested while attempting to sell the stolen child at the Enugu old Park (market). On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stolen the victim from Zamfara State and brought him to Enugu in search of a buyer.

The police public relations officer in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the case has been transferred to Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Section of the State CID Enugu for preliminary investigation and has been further handed over to Kaduna State Police Command for conclusive investigation and prosecution.

The woman was among 45 suspected criminals arrested in Enugu between March and April 2022.

A statement issued by the police identified their offences to include conspiracy, murder, rape/defilement, kidnapping/abduction, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, stealing, vandalism and cultism.