Delta Police Command has apprehended a suspected yahoo boy at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State for allegedly killing his twin brother.

The suspect, it was gathered, was found with a dog and the decomposing body of the deceased in their apartment at Old Olomoro Road on Monday after neighbours perceived a strange smell emanating from the flat.

The source said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary in the area while the suspect and his dog were arrested by the police.

Though the reason for the killing could not be ascertained at press time, sources said it may have been carried out for ritual purposes.

A source who craved anonymity, disclosed that the house was locked for some days and after sometime, the people living in the compound began to perceive a foul smell that attracted flies coming from the apartment.

“The neighbours then alerted the police at the Oleh divisional headquarters on their observation. The door was forced open and they found the boy sitting close to the decomposing corpse of his twin brother. A dog was also found in the house,”

Confirming the incident yesterday, police public relations officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

“For now, there is no evidence that it was for ritual purpose. When they broke into the house, they saw the decomposing body and the twin brother.” he added

Similarly, there is palpable tension in Warri as an unidentified male corpse has been discovered at Odien junction, close to Government Gate in Igbudu community, Warri South Local Government Council Area of Delta State.

The yet to be identified corpse was set ablaze by unknown persons in the early hours of Thursday, 27th May, 2021 when residents came out in the morning to meet the corpse on fire.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, he said, “We don’t know who set the body ablaze and why they killed the person. We don’t know what happened or how it happened. Till this moment as we are talking to you now, no one has come out to say he was robbed.

“Maybe this body was brought from outside to this place before it was set ablaze because the burning allegedly started around 4am. Whether the deceased is a native of the community could not be ascertained, as details of the dead teenager are still sketchy.”

However, residents of the area who did not want their names in print told our correspondent who visited the area that, “if something like this can happen here, it means nobody is secured here. The leaders of this state and the federal government should do something to stop this kind of killing in Delta community. No one is happy after seeing this corpse.”

When contacted, the state police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the report.

“Yes, an unidentified corpse burnt to ashes was found along Odien junction, Warri. But we don’t know what happened,” he said.