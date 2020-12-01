By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Adamawa state police command has arrested 36 suspects for armed robbery and kidnapping cases across the state.

Those arrested includes 32 for kidnapping while four were arrested for armed robbery cases.

The Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju said, 8 vehicles were recovered from the suspects.

The vehicles and weapons were said to have been used to perpetuate their crimes and in robbing their victims.

A 37-year-old suspect, Hamadu Umoru, as the one who conspired with some others at large to kidnap people from across the state and neighboring Taraba state.

The suspects used the ransom to acquire the eight cars now in police custody.

“Investigation conducted led to the recovery of eight vehicles.

“All the vehicles were bought with the ransom received from victims of kidnapping,” Olugbenga Adeyanju asserted.

According to the CP, three of the four suspects charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery are Yusuf Musa (35 years old), Sale Kade (30) and Modi Luka (33).

Nine AK 47 Rifles and 664 rounds of live ammunition, 16 arrows, six knives, 10 phones, and two laptops, among other items.

“Professional hunters are very helpful generally, with exception of a few who are giving the hunters a bad name,” the police boss said.

He explained that the professional hunters who act as neighbourhood guards in their various communities help in lowering rate of crime.

Seven hunters were honored for distinguishing themselves in supporting the police in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.