BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE , Owerri

The immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has directed officers and men of the Nigeria police to use brute force against members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network who he described as outlaws.

This is even as he assured that they have no hiding place as they will be apprehended.

Adamu who was at the Imo State Police Command headquarters yesterday to assess the damages caused by the gunmen directed that the officers and men of the Nigeria police must not allow insurgents and criminals free reign in the country.

The IGP who was miffed by the level of destruction at the Imo State Police Command said that those who delight in attacking police formations should be ruthlessly dealt with.

He said, ”The attackers will not go scot- free. You should deal ruthlessly with those that take delight in attacking security agencies. Don’t allow them to exist, they should be annihilated from the society because they are criminals. And from now henceforth you have to change your tactics in order to curtail their activities.

“The local authorities should feel concerned about the activities of these outlaws and there is the need for all of us to work together to fish out those criminals by providing the police with information of their activities, their sponsors so that we can effectively end their illegal operations. Those who were released from the Owerri correctional service centre are members of the indigenous people of Biafra / Eastern Security Network, don’t hide them because if you do you may also fall victim of the attack. ”

The IGP assured that the Police High Command having taken inventory of the damages would commence renovation of the Imo State police command headquarters and that the burnt operational vehicles would also be replaced.