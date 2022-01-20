Enugu State Police Command has begun a manhunt for some unknown gunmen who killed two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu on Tuesday night.

The APC members were holding a meeting at the APC office in Obeagu-Awkanaw in Enugu South local government area at 7pm on Tuesday when the assailants numbering about seven invaded the venue and opened fire on them.

Several people were wounded while a member of the party identified as Mike Ogbonna was abducted by the gunmen.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, he said the commissioner of Police of the command, Abubakar Lawal, had visited the scene of the incident.

Ndukwe confirmed the” invasion, shooting, injury, murder and abduction, by yet-to-be identified armed hoodlums, at Obeagu Ward 3 Party Secretariat of the APC in Obeagu-Awkunanaw community of Enugu South LGA, while the party’s members were having a political meeting on 18/01/2022 at about 7pm.

Ndukwe further disclosed that the commissioner also visited one seriously injured victim in the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“In view of this, the CP has ordered the immediate launch of discreet investigation, rescue of one Mike Ogbonna (alias Okwadike), alleged to have been abducted to an unknown destination during the invasion, and the manhunt of the assailants, who are said to have shot sporadically and murdered two (2) male members of the Party, one Kelvin Nnaemeka Ezeoha (former Enugu South LGA APC Chairman) and Chidera Ogaba, as well as seriously injured one other,” Ndukwe stated.

