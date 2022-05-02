Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have launched a manhunt for a lady seen having a romp with a dog in a viral TikTok video.

The force public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, however, warned that posting bestial-natured videos online won’t be tolerated.

He promised that the police would apprehend the lady in the viral video.

In a statement he issued to journalists, Adejobi said, “I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online. We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out please. Thanks.”

Adejobi said the police would definitely get the girl who claimed to have been paid N1.7 million for the doggy affair in the viral video.

Earlier on, one Veegodess, a teenage TikTok user in Lagos, went viral after sleeping with a dog for N1.7 million.

The lady had said in the viral video that she did not think it was a big deal to have sexual relation with a dog.

She said, “What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog, I didn’t kill somebody. You, in your life, you have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7 million before?

“As if it’s a big deal. And mind you I’m not infected or anything. Stop dying on the matter, I’m enjoying the money,” she said

The video generated criticisms from the public.

However, making a U-turn and releasing another video, she cried out saying, “Guys I was just catching cruise. I didn’t sleep with any dog. My boyfriend just broke with me; help me to beg my boyfriend.

“I’m sorry for the video I made, it was purely cruise. I don’t advise someone to be with animals.

“It was just a prank video, just cruise; you guys know Nigerians and cruise. I apologise to the public, please take my apology,” she said.