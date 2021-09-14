Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have begun manhunt for the kidnappers of some persons in Piri village, Kwali axis of the FCT.

Making this revelation yesterday, the police PRO, FCT, Daniel Ndirpaya said the commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, hasd deployed overt and covert strategies to ensure the victims are rescued and reunited with their families.

He also said an advanced collaborative approach to curb banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities particularly on the borders of the FCT had been launched by the command.

The FCT PPRO added, “On this note, the command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”