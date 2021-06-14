Chairman of Plateau State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality, Justice Philomena Lot (rtd), has said the panel recommended the sum of N152,817,880 for victims of police brutality who were able to prove their cases or petitions.

Justice Lot disclosed this when she presented the report of the panel to Governor Simon Lalong at Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

She said 63 petitions were filled while 11 were struck out, 52 petitions were determined by the panel.

She commended the chairman of the Plateau State chapter of NBA Barr. Yakubu Bawa for offering pro-bonus services to some petitioners.

Lot called on the state government through the National Economic Council to intensify efforts to ensure the implementation of the panel’s report with a view to providing succour for those who suffered in the hands of overzealous security operatives in the state.

In his response, Governor Lalong said the state government will implement the recommendations relating to it and forward those concerning the federal government to the appropriate quarters.