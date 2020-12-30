The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality may extend its public sitting by one month to enable it attend to all the petitions brought before it.

This is as the family of a victim of alleged police brutality, Godstime Akugbo, called on the commission to prevail on the Nigeria Police to release the corpse of their son to enable them give him a befitting burial.

The Commission was set up by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to probe into alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-man panel, chaired by retired High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, which held it inaugural sitting on November 24, 2020, was expected to conclude public sitting on December 30, 2020.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the extension on the Panel’s public sitting may not be unconnected with the inability of the Commission to hear all the petitions brought before it within the initially approved period.

He said: “From the look of things, the Panel cannot conclude public hearings on December 30 as earlier approved. There are still over 100 petitions that are yet to be attended to.”

Meanwhile, the family of a victim of alleged police brutality, Godstime Akugbo, had pleaded with the Commission to prevail on the Nigeria Police to release the corpse of their son to enable them give

him a befitting burial.

Elder brother of the deceased, Michael Akugbo, demanded for the sum of

N50million as compensation for the death of Godstime, who was arrested

by the men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Nigeria Police on

October 27, 2020, for alleged possession of Indian Hemp.

He said, “We want the Panel to help compel the Nigeria Police to

release my brother’s corpse to us. We also want the perpetrators of

the heinous crime against my brother to be brought to justice. Also,

we want the Nigeria Police to pay us compensation of N50million.”